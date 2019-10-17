Alfie Garraway surrenders to police

Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
A day after a wanted bulletin was issued, Alfie Garraway turned himself in at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary yesterday.
It was reported that the wanted man appeared at the CID Headquarters along with his lawyer, Siand Dhurjon, and was detained by police.
A wanted bulletin was issued for Garraway on October 5, last, for the possession of an illegal firearm and live ammunition.
According to reports, a search was conducted at Garraway’s Norton Street residence where the illegal fire arm and ammunition were found.
Also on that same day, a quantity of marijuana was found.
However, Roseann Garraway, Alfie Garraway’s mother, admitted to the ownership of the drugs which is said to be 39 grams of marijuana.
She was later charged for the illegal possession of the drug and released on $60,000 bail.
Alfie Garraway is also to stand trial in the High Court for the attempted grenade attack at Kaieteur News.
According to previous reports, Garraway is one of three men accused of lobbing a grenade at a vehicle belonging to Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall.
They were all charged and Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan had ruled that a Prima facie Case was established. This means that the men involved will have to stand trial at the High Court. Garraway was released on bail $300,000 bail.
