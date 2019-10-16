West Demerara, Lower Corentyne and West Berbice triumph

West Demerara, Lower Corentyne and West Berbice registered victories when the Cricket Guyana Inc./SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over Franchise

League continued yesterday. At Tuschen, West Demerara defeated Georgetown by 44 runs. Batting first, West Demerara managed 162-5. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored 51 with two fours and added 89 for the second wicket with Tevin Imlach after pacer Paul Wintz removed Ronaldo Renee for two with the score on 11. Imlach hit one four and three sixes before he was bowled by Steven Sankar for 47.

West Demerara then lost Andre Seepersaud (04) and Malcolm Hubbard (01) before Chanderpaul fell to Wintz, leaving the score on 141-5. Mahendra Dhanpaul contributed 18 not out as Wintz claimed 2-22.

Georgetown were bowled out for 118 in 34.2 overs in response. Leon Johnson made 39 while Joshua Persaud scored 21; Javon Hector captured 3-18 from seven overs while Keshram Seyhodan picked up 3-20 off 10, Ewart Samuels 2-8 off 2.2 and Richie Looknauth 2-28 from 10. Chanderpaul was voted man-of-the-match.

At Enmore – Lower Corentyne beat East Coast Demerara by seven wickets. East Coast batted first and were bowled out for 89 in 32.3 overs. Amir Khan made 35 with four fours while Somnauth Bharat scored 25 as Kelvin Umroa bagged 5-25 from 10 overs while Veerasammy Permaul had 2-9.

Lower Corentyne responded with 90-3 in 19.4 overs. Kevlon Anderson struck 41 not out while Seon Hetmyer made 30 not out. The duo added 70 for the fourth wicket after they were reduced to 20-3. Rawle Merell had 2-22. Umroa was named man-of-the-match. At Bush Lot – East Bank Demerara took first strike and were sent packing for 116 in 43.3 overs. After fast bowler Keon Joseph removed opener Trevon Griffith (00) and Mavindra Dindyal (00) was run out, Vishaul Singh and Sachin Singh steadied the innings somewhat.

Vishaul Singh made 30 off 57 balls with five fours while Sachin Singh scored 29 off 45 balls with two fours and three sixes, but following their separation the rest of the innings went downhill with only Yudistir Persaud (17) and A. Dookie (10) reaching double figures.

Seon Glasgow grabbed 4-31while Gudakesh Motie had 2-14 and Joseph 2-36. West Berbice responded with 119-2 in 20 overs. Kevin Sinclair struck six fours and two sixes in a top score of 56 not out off 60 balls while Shimron Hetmyer made 28 off 21 balls with two fours and one six. Leon Andrews was run out for 19 and Javid Karim made 11 not out. Trevon France took 1-23.