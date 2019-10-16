West Berbice rice farmer killed in home invasion; wife detained

A West Coast Berbice rice farmer is now dead following an alleged home invasion by bandits Monday night. Dead is Gregory Reynolds aka Burmine of No.8 Village (No.8 Primary School Street). He was also an APNU-AFC Councillor for Region 5.

Kaieteur News spoke with Keith Herald Pluck and Denson Reynolds the dead man’s brother and son at the Anthony’s Funeral Home on the West Coast of Berbice yesterday. The two were at the time awaiting the results of a Post Mortem examination which was conducted by the government Pathologist. The autopsy results revealed that the farmer died from shock and haemorrhage due to a single gunshot wound to the heart. He also received laceration to the head which is said to be consistent with a lash to the head.

According to Pluck, the bullet pierced his brother’s heart and exited through his back.

Reports are that three men entered the yard of Reynolds and barged into his home while he was in the bottom flat with his wife Pam. The wife reportedly sought safety by running upstairs and locking an inside door while the farmer stayed in the bottom flat reportedly bracing the back door to prevent, the men from entering. This publication understands that it was at that point that he was shot, when the men entered. It was then that the man was reportedly hit to the head. Neighbours reported hearing screams around 22:00 hours Monday night followed by a gunshot, but they were too scared to peek out.

In addition, the police have detained the wife of the farmer for questioning in relation to the incident. Up to press time yesterday afternoon she was still being interrogated by investigators at the Fort Wellington Police Station.

Pluck, the brother of the deceased, said that when he arrived at the scene after hearing the news, persons from the village had already gathered at the location so he made his way into the premises and noticed his brother lying on the ground “with his face turned to the side and his hands holding his left side”.

Meanwhile, Denson Reynolds, the son of the dead farmer, told this publication when he heard the news and showed up at his father’s home, he saw him lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. “I saw him on the floor in a pool of blood and then me sister start scream.”

He added that he noticed a wound to his father’s left side, but the police had already arrived and started to investigate. “When they checked him and so, they found $650,540 on him,” Denson Reynolds said.

The grieving son told reporters that when he inquired from his mother what exactly took place she told him that, “my father saw three men walking at the back so she said she got up and then my father went to ask the men dem what they doing there but then the men dem kick down the door and when dem come in she said she run upstairs and lock the inside door and she was hearing from upstairs the men dem telling my father to lie down and dem shoot he”.

What the son also mentioned was that his father had recently “won some leased land on his first crop through the MMA in Region 5”. He added that the land was from his parents and was supposed to be split up among him and his siblings. However, Reena Dhokoo, a sister of Pam Reynolds, had revealed that there were some issues between her brother-in-law (Burmine) and another brother over the land. She refused to share further details when pressed for more information.

Reynolds was described by his sister-in-law as a caring and loving person and that “nobody should have never kill he so; me brother-in-law good to everybody”. Another relative said that “he was cut down in the prime of his prosperity because only recently he bought a tractor”.

The police are investigating.