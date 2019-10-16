Two police stations to be remodelled, rehabilitated – Prison Service to get learning centre

Latest update October 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Two Police Stations in the Corentyne area, those being Albion and Whim respectively, are to be remodelled and rehabilitated in the coming months. This was unveiled yesterday at the weekly bid opening of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
The project saw bids opened from a total of six bidders and all bids exceeded $110M. The Engineer’s Estimate for both lots combined is almost $162.3M. Surprisingly a contractor’s bid topped this.
Another notable project was the ‘Design, Construct and Equip a Rehabilitative Learning Centre for the Guyana Prison Service’ saw a lone bidder. This project according to this contractor is estimated to cost $185,000,000.
Ministry of Public Security
The Remodelling and Rehabilitation of Police Station Lots 1-2 CSSP-WOI-2019 (Albion & Whim)
Design, Construct and Equip a Rehabilitative Learning Centre for the Guyana Prison Service
Ministry of Public Health
Consultancy Services for the Review and Supervision of Design, Build and Equip FAA-FDD- Laboratories and office Complex
Ministry of Business
Consultancy Services to Conduct Energy Audits of the Manufacturing Value Added Wood, Fruits and Vegetable Sectors on the Industrial Estates.
Ministry of the Presidency –Department of Energy
Procurement of Security Service for the Department
of Energy Office Building
Ministry of Communities
Supply and Delivery of Medical Equipment Barima Waini Region No.1
Ministry of Public Security
The Remodelling and Rehabilitation of Police Station Lots 1-2 CSSP-WOI-2019 (Albion & Whim)
Procurement of Drugs & Medical Supplies, Guyana Forensic Laboratory Lots 1-3
Procurement of Plumbing & Construction Materials Lots 1-3
