Regal Legends overcome Savage Legends

Oct 16, 2019 Sports 0

Regal Legends defeated Savage Legends by seven wickets when the teams collided in a 20-over fixture on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Parsram Persaud (left) and Mahase Chunilall were the star performers for Regal Legends.

Batting first, Savage Legends scored 120-6 with Nigel Grannum scoring 31, Randolph Perreira 27 and Raymond Bisraj 25. Parsram Persaud grabbed 4-23 from four overs.
In reply, Regal Legends made 121-3 in 15.1 overs. Opener Mahase Chunilall struck an unbeaten 72 while Rudolph Baker made 23 not out; Perreira had 2-7 from four overs.

