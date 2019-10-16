Regal Legends overcome Savage Legends

Regal Legends defeated Savage Legends by seven wickets when the teams collided in a 20-over fixture on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Batting first, Savage Legends scored 120-6 with Nigel Grannum scoring 31, Randolph Perreira 27 and Raymond Bisraj 25. Parsram Persaud grabbed 4-23 from four overs.

In reply, Regal Legends made 121-3 in 15.1 overs. Opener Mahase Chunilall struck an unbeaten 72 while Rudolph Baker made 23 not out; Perreira had 2-7 from four overs.