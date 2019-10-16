Regal Legends overcome Savage Legends

Latest update October 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Regal Legends defeated Savage Legends by seven wickets when the teams collided in a 20-over fixture on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.
Batting first, Savage Legends scored 120-6 with Nigel Grannum scoring 31, Randolph Perreira 27 and Raymond Bisraj 25. Parsram Persaud grabbed 4-23 from four overs.
In reply, Regal Legends made 121-3 in 15.1 overs. Opener Mahase Chunilall struck an unbeaten 72 while Rudolph Baker made 23 not out; Perreira had 2-7 from four overs.
Oct 16, 2019Match night two of the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships being contested at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue saw both male and female defending first division...
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
I get emails more than the occasional ones in which well-intentioned people would tell me that they see some of the things... more
What do the people prefer: US$5,000 per household or placing oil revenues in the hands of the government “to teach them... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]