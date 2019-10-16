Prosecution closes case in PI of hotel owner, alleged hitman

Yesterday Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers closed his case in relation to the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) against the owner of Rockies International Hotel on Light Street, Georgetown, and his alleged hit man who were charged for conspiring to commit murder.

Charged are Mark Grimmond, 57, of 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara and Chatterpaul Singh, 36, a miner, of Lot 1 First Street, Cummingsburg Georgetown who are out on bail while their PI is being conducted.

They are before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the indictable offence which alleged that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, the defendants conspired with each other, and persons unknown, to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

Prosecutor Jeffers had asked for the magistrate to rule on certain statements to ascertain that these statements were made during an interview with the police under legal circumstances by the two defendants.

Magistrate McLennan yesterday heard from the defendants and after their explanations she ruled that in both of their cases the statements were freely given. It was then admitted to form part of the prosecution’s case.

She then adjourned the hearing until November 12, next for the defence councils to make submissions on their clients’ behalf.

Grimmond is represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva, while Singh is represented by attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him and he reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with the number two defendant, Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time, he was reportedly found with a firearm. In a detailed conversation with the police, Singh reportedly admitted that he was contracted by Grimmond to kill Grant.

Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him. Telephone conversations between the two defendants allegedly showing their plotting scheme were obtained by the police. Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charge was instituted against the men.