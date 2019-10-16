Mondo leads St. Ambrose Primary to victory over School of the Nations

Skipper Dominic Mondo struck an unbeaten 81 to lead St. Ambrose Primary to a comprehensive victory over School of the Nations when play in the Georgetown leg of the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Cricket competition commenced yesterday at Thirst Park.

School of the Nations decided to bat and managed a decent 121-1 off their allocation of 14 overs. Opener Amit Persaud and Liam Vansluytman consolidated in an entertaining second wicket stand, following the departure of Daniel Persaud (00), bowled by Mondo in the first over without a run on the board.

Persaud struck six fours and two sixes in a top score of 50 not out while Vansluytman made an unbeaten 29 with three fours and one six. Mondo had 1-5 off one over. Ten runs were added to School of the Nations total after they managed to bat their full quota of 14 overs without being bowled out, setting their opponents a target of 132.

St. Ambrose Primary suffered an early setback in the chase when they lost Emmanuel Lewis (00) stumped off Amit Persaud with the score on 7, however Mundo and Falencia Johnson steadied the innings nicely with an unbroken second wicket partnership of 129.

Mundo, who blasted 81 and finished the game with a four, clobbered 10 fours and six sixes in his innings while Johnson made 14 not out with two sixes as St. Ambrose Primary won the game by 12 wickets, ending on 136-1 in 9 overs. Persaud took 1-11. The competition continues today.

According to the competition regulations, each team shall comprise of 14 players and each player shall bowl one over. If a team is bowled out within the 14 overs, they shall bat a second time until the overs are completed; however 10 runs shall be deducted from the total each time a team is bowled out. Ten (10) runs shall be added to the batting side’s total if they bat their full quota of 14 overs without being bowled out.