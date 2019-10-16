Ministry extends sympathy to family of murdered gold miner

The Ministry of Natural Resources has expressed sincerest condolences to the relatives and friends of the late Deon Stoll.

Stoll, a gold miner, was killed during an attack by gunmen on Monday in Newton, Georgetown.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry yesterday, “the Minister, Raphael Trotman, and staff of the Ministry express condolences to the relatives and friends of Mr. Deon Stoll.”

It stated that Mr. Stoll was a member of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association. He was also the father of two.

“May the soul of Deon Stoll rest in peace and may his relatives and friends find the strength needed to overcome this trying time,” the statement added.

Even as Stoll was recognized for his contributions to the sector, the statement went on to note that “It is our hope that justice be served.”

Many residents along the Pomeroon River, among other associates, have claimed that the deceased was a very modest and humble man and as such they are appalled by the nature of his demise.