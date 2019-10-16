Miners urged to step up security after Monday’s shootout

One day after a shocking shootout in Newtown, which left a prominent businessman dead, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is calling on the Joint Services to take actions.

The body also yesterday urged its members to take extra measures to beef up security.

Stoll, 44, died while receiving emergency medical attention after being shot to the abdomen on Monday.

The businessman, a prominent miner also, was caught on camera being traced by a white car on Da Silva Street.

Stoll had been making his way to the Da Silva street branch of the El Dorado Trading, a gold dealing company, when gunmen converged on his car and attempted to enter it.

However, Stoll started shooting and at the end of the ordeal, four persons including the businessman and a bandit were hit.

Stoll in his last moments ended up shooting a security guard from El Dorado who came out from the property to investigate.

Police later announced that they found a soldier, Olijah Chesney, in Tucville. He was found lying in the grass with shoes nearby and evidence that he had been shot to the chest.

City police commander, Marlon Chapman, disclosed that investigators are pursuing a number of strong leads that could lead to arrests or identification of the suspects.

It is reported that the two bandits and getaway driver were targeting raw gold that Stoll, of Bel Air, had in his possession.

However, the bandits did not cater for the fight back from the businessman who traded shots with them.

Yesterday, GGDMA said that it is deeply saddened over the cold-blooded killing of its member and miner.

“The association expresses its profound condolences to the family of the late Mr. Stoll whose life was snatched away from him by these animals as he sought to conduct business in a transparent manner like any other decent citizen.”

The GGDMA, which comprises of the country’s top miners, called on the Guyana Police Force to focus its attention on addressing “real crime”.

The association also calls on the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, to address this upsurge in crime across the country.

“How many more must be robbed, or be slaughtered before it is accepted that we have a crime issue in Guyana which must be addressed? The time for seriousness is now, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force must weed out the rogue elements from among their ranks since all they do is tarnish the image of the force and the law-abiding officers.”

The association said the business community must feel secure to conduct businesses in and around the city and the country as a whole.

“That is the duty of the Guyana Police Force to protect and serve. The GGDMA asks the following questions; Where are the police patrols? What has happened to the hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles the Government of Guyana has given to the Guyana Police Force? Are these vehicles being used for its intended purposes? What are the Guyana Police Force’s plans to address this upsurge in crime?”

The association said it refused to sit idly by and allow its miners to be slaughtered by these rogue elements.

“We urge all our miners to take full security precaution and call on the Joint Forces to take the necessary actions so that our streets, neighbourhoods, interior and towns can be safe to live and conduct business.”