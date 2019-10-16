Masked men abandons robbery attempt on Industry’s supermarket

Latest update October 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Residents of Industry, East Coast Demerara, are calling on fellow villagers to be on the alert.
This was after an attempted robbery was made on the Wan Li Supermarket located along 5th Street, Industry, around 20:30hrs, Monday.
Security video footage showed four robbers on two motorcycles stopping momentarily in front of the supermarket.
They wore bandannas to mask their identity.
They apparently abandoned their plans after noticing a number of customers around the supermarket.
Residents in a Facebook post to a group called “Industry Village”, disclosed that customers spotted the suspicious men and warned persons. (see video link on https://www.facebook.com/IndustryVillage/videos/498436777675664/)
Oct 16, 2019Match night two of the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships being contested at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue saw both male and female defending first division...
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
I get emails more than the occasional ones in which well-intentioned people would tell me that they see some of the things... more
What do the people prefer: US$5,000 per household or placing oil revenues in the hands of the government “to teach them... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]