Masked men abandons robbery attempt on Industry’s supermarket

Oct 16, 2019

Residents of Industry, East Coast Demerara, are calling on fellow villagers to be on the alert.
This was after an attempted robbery was made on the Wan Li Supermarket located along 5th Street, Industry, around 20:30hrs, Monday.
Security video footage showed four robbers on two motorcycles stopping momentarily in front of the supermarket.
They wore bandannas to mask their identity.
They apparently abandoned their plans after noticing a number of customers around the supermarket.
Residents in a Facebook post to a group called “Industry Village”, disclosed that customers spotted the suspicious men and warned persons. (see video link on https://www.facebook.com/IndustryVillage/videos/498436777675664/)

