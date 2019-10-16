Mahaicony granny killer to serve life sentence – 16 year old accomplice still to be tried

Had it not been for favourable mitigating factors, Justice Sandil Kissoon informed confessed killer Davanand Rampersaud that his sentence would have been harsher than a life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years. Rampersaud, 27, on October 2, was arraigned at the High Court in Demerara to be tried for the October 16, 2016 murder of Mahaicony businesswoman, Bibi Ali. The murder accused, however, opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He admitted that between October 15th and October 17th, 2016 at Lot 4 Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully killed Ali. Rampersaud was charged along with a 14-year-old boy for the woman’s killing. The teen is yet to face a judge. Rampersaud returned to court yesterday for sentencing following the presentation of a probation report.

The mother of three was found lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom of her two-storey home with her feet and hands tied together. Her head had been bashed in and her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

A hammer which was found at the scene of the robbery is believed to have been used to bash the woman to the head.

The cops believe that the woman was killed after she put up a fight with the perpetrators who proceeded to steal a quantity of cellular phones, phone cards, a music set and cash among other valuables from her shop, which is attached to the front of her home.

A post mortem report would reveal that the woman was sexually assaulted. It was further revealed that Rampersaud confessed that he was under the influence of cocaine during the commissioning of the crime.

During his sentence hearing, Rampersaud’s lawyer, Keoma Griffith, begged the court to be lenient with sentencing. The lawyer begged the court to impose a sentence that would see his client returning to make a meaningful contribution to society. According to Griffith, his client is described as a “model prisoner”, as inquires with prison officials have revealed nothing bad about him.

Further, Griffith asked the court to consider the fact that his client was not the one who inflicted the fatal wound on Ali. State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs told the court that the woman’s family is still grieving. The Prosecutor reminded that Rampersaud acted jointly with another to rob Ali, and that the events surrounding it lead to the woman’s death.

Prosecutor Gibbs urged the court to consider the gruesome manner in which the elderly woman met her demise. In fact, the prosecutor pointed out that it was revealed in the evidence that Ali was in the peaceful sanctity of her home clad in her night gown when she was attacked and killed. In this regard, Prosecutor Gibbs said that given the prevalence of the offence in today’s society, the court should impose a sentence on Rampersaud which will serve as a deterrent to perpetrators and potential perpetrators of such crimes.

Justice Kissoon, on the other hand, in handing down the life sentence informed Rampersaud that the court was aware of the relevant mitigating and aggravating factors. Justice Kissoon then imposed the life sentence and ordered that the confessed killer does not become eligible for parole until serving 25 years imprisonment.