GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ships… Defending first division champions, Woodpecker Hikers and Pepsi Hikers win last night

Match night two of the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships being contested at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue saw both male and female defending first division champions registering wins.

Reigning women’s champion, Woodpecker Hikers, defeated Old Fort Shooting Stars (OFSS) 2-1 in the penultimate match of the night despite playing with four outfield players after forward Nicole Eastman was sent off for a run-in with Romichelle Brumell of OFSS.

Maria Munroe slammed in two penalty corners (PC) before Minsodia Culpepper scored one of her own in the 30th minute but OFSS couldn’t find the equalising goal as Hikers held on for the win.

GBTI GCC had a comfortable 2-0 win over Saints in the earlier women’s first division clash of the evening courtesy of goals from Tiffany Solomon and Sandy Roopnarine. Aroydy Branford smacked four goals for defending men’s first division champion, Pepsi Hikers that thumped Saints 7-3 in the feature match of the night.

Robert France, Randy Hope and Devin Munroe scored the goals for Hikers. On the score sheet for Saints that trailed since the third minute was Hilton Chester with a brace and Baraka Garnett with one field goal (FG).

In the lone veterans’ matchup, Bounty GCC Vintage edged YMCA Old Fort Hot Shotz 5-4. Kevin Spencer scored a FG and two PC to in a match winning hat-trick performance that tipped the advantage to the defending champions of the division.

Other results of the night saw Saints Sensations beat Hikers Cadets 3-1 and YMCA Old Fort Top Form outclass Bounty GCC The Sequel 3-0 in men’s second division round-robin play.