Exxon workers grumbling but…

Ever since Exxon announce it find oil it begin looking fuh ways to rob de Guyanese people. It announce that it find a well that got 120,000 barrels a day. Guyanese smile because that was de same size of well Trinidad had all de time.

Then it announce how it find more oil but by then it done sign a contract that now got people cussing every day. Then it start to find oil pun oil. De next thing dem boys know was dem find six billion barrels of oil.

It also find people to do de wuk. Guyanese apply and hear that dem had to be trained. Trinidadians come and seh dem training de Guyanese. Imagine people who learn to cook at Carnegie had to get trained to cook. And dem can’t serve cook-up and roti and curry. Dem got to serve American food like bake chicken and roast pork and steak.

When time come fuh dem get pay de foreigners end up getting more money than de Guyanese fuh doing de same job. When dem boys talk all of a sudden de foreigners get a title. A foreign cook suddenly become chief cook, or deputy chief cook. That justify de pay.

Dem boys grumble but nobody ain’t walking off de wuk because once Guyanese getting more than de minimum wage dem believe dem getting good pay. One lawyer seh he gun tek up de case but dem boys believe he bluffing. He can’t file one writ to this day and people know why. He know why, too.

Nobody don’t want to complain and lose wha small piece dem getting.

De strange thing is that dem have nuff wuk but dem can’t find people. One man who believe he could bluff de people barely last one week and is only begging to keep him out of jail.

De more de oil people talk bout wuk is de more some people finding excuse not to apply. Instead, dem holding on pun de suggestion wha Clive Thomas mek. Jagdeo done seh de payout gun be more than Guyana get from de oil.

Talk half and don’t look fuh complaints against Exxon.