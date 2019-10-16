CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over Franchise League Ricardo Adams help E’bo to 2nd with 115-win over U/C’tyne

Story and photos by Sean Devers

A useful all round performance from Ricardo Adams and good bowling from Akinie Adams and the lively Ronsford Beaten spurred defending champions Essequibo to an emphatic 115-run triumph over Upper Corentyne in their second round match of the CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over Franchise League yesterday at Everest.

The 24-year-old Adams reached the boundary five times and cleared it thrice in a 38-ball 54 and shared in an 84-run stand with Kemol Savory who hit five fours in 37 before Quinton Sampson who made 45 (3×4 1×6) guided Essequibo reached 235-9 from 50 overs.

Left-arm spinner Gaurav Ramesh with 3-38 and two wickets each from pacers Sylas Tendell and Demetri Cameron did the damage with the ball for the Berbicians. Ricardo Adams, from Zealandia on the Essequibo Island of Wakanaam, returned with his left-arm spin to capture 3-18 from 8.2 overs and along with 3-21 from 10 overs from fellow left-arm spinner Akinie Adams and another hostile five-over spell on a slow track pacer Ronsford Beaton, who followed-up his 5-15 against Georgetown with 2-19, dismissed Upper Corentyne for 120 off 40.2 overs.

Sixteen-year-old left-hander Jonathon Rampersaud (33) and Skipper Shawn Perriera (30) put together 65 for the seventh wicket, but only 14-year-old Rampertab Ramnauth (13) and Surgnarine Kandasammy (11) of the other batters, reached double figures.

After Beaton, who bowled with genuine pace, removed National U-19 batsman Alex Algoo for a duck with

just a run on the board, Upper Corentyne slipped to 53-5 as Beaton peppered the batsmen with bouncers which had them jumping and fending.

His dismissal of Kandasammy was clinical; the West Indies pacer went round the wicket and a nasty lifting delivery which was slanted across the right-hander took the edge; Ricardo Adams at second slip holding on to a stupendous catch.

But despite some good shots by Perriera and Rampersaud no one else stood up as the Essequibians who looks the most potent of the Franchises tightened their grip on the match. When Rampersaud was run out at 105-7 and Perriera lofting Ricardo Adams to long-off in fading light, it was all over.

Earlier, Tendell removed Kevin Boodie (17) at 34-1 while Pamesh Parsotam (13) fell six runs later before Savory and Adams joined forces. Adams slammed 20 from the 20th over off leg-spinner Perriera hitting for six over long-off, six over long-on and as he ‘pulled the ball down’ it was deposited over square-leg for the third six in the over.

Savory joined in the fun and pulled Rampersaud for a brutal boundary before Savory was run out 13

short off consecutives fifties. Ricardo Adams hit Ramesh to deep mid-wicket at 134-4 before Ramesh removed Mark Williams (4) and Beaton (3) as Essequibo slipped to 140-6.

But Anthony Adams (18) and Sampson revived the position with positive batting before a cameo unbeaten 16 from Joshua Jones pushed Essequibo to their winning total.

The competition continues tomorrow with E’bo playing West B’ce at Bush Lot, Upper Corentyne facing East Coast at Enmore, East Bank battling West Demerara at Tuschen and Georgetown opposing Lower Corentyne at Bourda.