Bodies found at Abary foreshore… Tied-up fishermen were beaten, left to drown

The two fishermen whose bodies were found days apart tied at the hands and feet and partly decomposed on the Abary foreshore are said to have died from drowning and also sustained an injury to the head.

This is according to an autopsy report given to relatives of Ajai Kissoon and Lamar Petrie.

The examination was done by a Government Pathologist yesterday at the Anthony’s Funeral Home on the West Coast Berbice.

Meanwhile, still missing are Vishnu Seeram called Kevin who was the Captain of the vessel SARA-1 and Marvin Tamasar; both are from Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was just over a week ago when a body was found bound by the hands and feet on the Abary Foreshore, at that time the body was not identified. However, the following day, a fishing vessel was discovered between the Wellington Park and Cromarty Foreshore (Corentyne) by other Fishermen. What appeared to be blood was splattered under a fishing net and on the boat floor, perishable food items were found rotting and clothing belonging to fishermen were also found in the vessel. The engine was missing from the vessel.

On Friday (11th October) the police informed relatives of the four men who left for sea six days earlier for a two-week fishing trip that their boat was found but they were not located.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was informed by a senior police official in Berbice that the Criminal Investigations Department (Headquarters) has taken over the investigation but the police remain in close contact with Suriname authorities.

He added that there have been no reports of sightings of bodies on the Corentyne or anywhere else in Berbice since the two was discovered, but a search by the police and relatives will continue.

Relatives of Seeram, Kissoon, Tamasar and Petrie were thrown into a state of mourning after their loved ones ventured out to sea to earn a daily bread but were reported missing and feared dead instead. The wife of Kissoon and the mother of Petrie were even more devastated after they heard the news that bodies had washed up on the Abary shore which they later confirmed were their relatives. The vessel the men left in is said to be owned by two Upper Corentyne businessmen. The families of Tamasar and Seeram are still hopeful but are prepared for the worse.

Kissoon is expected to be laid to rest today at the Letterkenny Burial Ground.