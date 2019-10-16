Bisram’s mother, co-accused lead defence in $4M cop-bribing trial

Sharmilla Inderjali, the mother of US-based fugitive, Marcus Bisram, and co-accused Maryanna Lionel yesterday led a defence in the matter in which they allegedly offered a detective $4M for him to suppress evidence against Bisram, whose name was mentioned in a joint murder charge.

Inderjali, 45, who resides at Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Lionel, 25, sister of one of the accused charged with the killing of Faiyaz Narinedatt, are currently out on a total of $3M bail.

It is alleged that the women, during November 2016, offered a detective at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, $4M for him to suppress evidence against Bisram.

The women, who are being represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, were each called upon to lead a defence as their trial continues before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

In the case of Inderjali, she started off leading her defence by telling the court that she is innocent of the charge.

She said, “I went to Eve Leary to accompany Maryanna Lionel to pay for her father bail and others. I never said any of these things in my statement. I do not read too well. They asked me to sign the statement and I sign.”

According to Lionel in her defence, “I received information that my father and others were being placed on bail and I had to pay the money at Eve Leary. I went there to pay the bail and the police start to say all kinds of things when I paid the money. I am innocent.”

After the defendants led their defence, Police Prosecutor, Richard Harris, indicated that based on the request of attorney Datadin, the women passports are now lodged with the court.

The bag which contained the alleged bribe money was also shown to the court and Inderjali indentified it as hers. The matter was then adjourned until October 30, 2019.

Fighting extradition

Bisram of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice, and the United States of America; was charged for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt which allegedly took place between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016 at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

He is charged along with Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator of 124 Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

It is also alleged that Bisram procured Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt. The men have since been committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court.

According to reports, on the day of the killing, Bisram had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended.

At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. Bisram allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him. It was reported that Narine slapped Bisram and pushed him away.

It was then that Bisram allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt.

It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they would not be caught. Several men allegedly beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises.

He was reportedly then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain. The men then reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped the body and drove over it with a car to make it appear to be a road accident.

New York Judge, Peggy Kuo, filed the Certificate of Extraditability and Order of Commitment, paving the way for Bisram, who was arrested at a New York beachfront property in Far Rockaway, Queens, on July 4, 2017 to return to his native Guyana.