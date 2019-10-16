BCB congratulate Harper on appointment as WI Men’s Panel Lead Selector

Latest update October 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The President, Executive and members of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has offer congratulations to Guyanese Roger Harper on his appointment as West Indies Cricket Board Men’s Panel Lead Selector.
The appointment of Harper is welcome by the entire county and we are confident that the selection of West Indies teams would be done on merit. West Indies cricket needs all of the leaders especially selectors to be professionals and in Roger Harper, we have the complete product with a long, distinguished career on and off the field.
Harper was a highly successful Captain for Guyana several years and also served as vice captain of the West Indies team under the great, Sir Vivian Richards. After his playing career ended, Harper earned respect as a Coach for the West Indies and Kenya while his performances as President of the Georgetown Cricket Association is only surpassed by the BCB in Guyana. Harper is widely respected as a disciplined, knowledgeable and fair person.
For many years, Berbicians have watched on as players like VeerasammyPermaul, Anthony Bramble, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt, RomarioSheperd and even Devindra Bishoo being treated unfairly by selectors who seems more interested in selecting players from one country. The BCB would like to re-commit itself to working along with every legally recognised stakeholder to develop our cricket to its highest level in the West Indies.
The Board also congratulated the other newly appointed selector’s and noted that it is confident that they would work together and take West Indies cricket to a new level.
