105 not out

Latest update October 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Principal Assistant Secretary (General), Ministry of the Presidency, Roxanne Barratt, yesterday afternoon, on behalf of President David Granger, delivered a food hamper to centenarian Kathleen Headley, who is celebrating her 105th Birth Anniversary.
The gift was delivered to Headley at her 34 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown home, where she was surrounded by her family and members of her church. (MoTP photo)
