Workers union blasts Troy Resources and monitoring agencies over mining death

Representatives from the People’s United and General Workers Union (PU&GWU) are denouncing the Australian mining company, Troy’s Resources, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the Ministries of Natural Resources and Social Protection, following the death of a mining worker at Karouni mining site, in Region Seven.

President of the PU&GWU, Lincoln Lewis, during a press briefing on Monday, stated that the passing of the mining worker, Ryan Taylor, is a grim reminder of the potential danger by the foreign company and the lacking in strict inspection and enforcement of safety standards by the GGMC—the agency which is charged with this responsibility under the Mining Act and the Departments of Labour/ Occupational Safety and Heath, under the Social Protection Ministry.

“We hold those at GGMC and Ministry of Social Protection equally accountable along with the employer for the conditions of work which Ryan Taylor and his colleagues are subjected to.

“It was not unknown to them,” Lewis stated.

The veteran trade union representative continued his statement by highlighting a similar hazardous mining pit dilemma.

In 2016, a severe failure in the wall of Smarts Stage 3 pit at the Karouni Mine resulted in the union reaching out to the GGMC and the ministry on numerous occasions for their support and interventions to have the Troy Company abide by prescribed standard and laws.

Lewis further said, “There appears to be no respect for the laws of our land governing industrial practices, protecting workers and dictating how foreign investors are expected to function.”

Individuals are deliberately undermining the role of the Government and the regulatory bodies such as the GGMC.

“Some individuals are either exercising clandestine anti-labour struggles working as agents for unethical employers,” L

ewis continued.

The representatives of PU&GWU hold all involved parties accountable for a combination of lapses giving rise to circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death. Moreover, the union demands a full and complete investigation into the man’s death. It reiterated that it “will not rest until justice is done and standard safety practices are implemented at the mine site.”

Lewis called on the Government and the Political Opposition to ensure that in this new era of Guyana’s economic development, foreigners be treated consistent with the law.

Additionally, the President explained that what is needed is a complete change in the processes surrounding digging and making the pits safer for working, and that the risk of danger and loss of life is eliminated.

“Safety must be boosted as the number one priority- not wealth at the risk of workers lives,” he said.

On October 8, last, Taylor, a mining technician, who hails from Alberttown Georgetown, was among miners working on the construction of a “bench” in a mining pit, when there was a slippage, which allegedly led to Taylor falling and being covered in clay.

The police in a separate statement revealed that the uninjured coworkers immediately began digging for the victim.

The mining worker was examined by the company’s doctor, not long after but he was declared dead. The body was taken to Lyken’s Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Following the death of the man, the authorities closed mining operations at Troy’s Resources.