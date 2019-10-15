Woman slaps, bites cops after stealing child father’s phone

It was a sight to behold, yesterday afternoon, as an unidentified woman gave members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) the works to arrest her for allegedly stealing her child father’s’ phone.

The incident took place around 16:00hrs at the intersection of Brickdam and Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

According to information, the unidentified woman and her ‘child father’ got into an argument for reasons unknown.

The woman allegedly snatched his phone and attempted to make good her escape. However, her ‘child father’ rushed over to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and raised an alarm to the police ranks stationed there.

A female Special Constable responded to the alarm and approached the woman who by this time had reached to Croal Street Georgetown.

The two got into an argument as the Special Constable attempted to enquire about the allegation. The woman started to raise her voice and lash out at the Special Constable who was joined by another female Special Constable and a male police constable.

Schoolchildren who were on the route 44 bus park were drawn to the action taking place before them. They surrounded the two adults. Passersby and vendors left their stalls unattended, to join bus drivers and conductors, to take in the action.

With all eyes on her, the woman began to behave in a disorderly manner. She flared her arms at the police constables, while cursing at them and attempting to walk away.

However, the female Special Constable grabbed hold of her by her clothing. The male police constable who was with her at the time attempted to calm the woman down by talking to her.

For his efforts, he received a solid slap to the face knocking off his hat. The woman then got into a scuffle with the female Special Constable.

She had to be tugged to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to be placed in custody at the lockups. While being escorted through the gates, the woman started screaming that her breast was filled with milk and the police constables should let go of her as she is in pain.

Nevertheless, she was held firmly as they made attempts to get her to the lockups. The woman held unto the gate refusing to be moved even pushing her head through the grills of the gate.

In an attempt to yet again escape, the woman bit the female Special Constable on her beast while screaming “Loose me woman; loose me.”

Prisoners who at the time were in the police van to be escorted to the prison started shouting for the Police Constables to let go of the woman. Some of them shouted encouragements and cheered as if they were watching a wrestling match.

Finally, the police ranks were able to place the woman in handcuffs and put her on the bench to calm down. She was later placed in a police van and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.