Team Innovation overcome BV All Stars in Tapeball match

Team Innovation defeated BV All Stars by 63 runs in a 20-over Tapeball match which was contested on Sunday last at the National Park. Innovation won the toss and decided to bat, scoring a challenging 212-7.
Geraldo Alphonso struck a fine 53 while Azad Azhar made 26 not out, Lorenzo Alphonso 15 and Wayne Joseph 13. BV All Stars began aggressively, reaching 100 without loss after five overs. However Rawle Munore picked up four quick wickets with some hostile fast bowling and this proved to be the turning point in the game as BV Allstars were bowled out for 157. Alphonso took 2-31.
