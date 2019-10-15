Sophia labourer who gives friend gun to shoot enemy, gets remanded

A Sophia resident who allegedly gave his friend a gun to shoot a man was yesterday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus after he appeared in court.

Adrian Scott, 26, a labourer of Lot 530 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that on October 7, 2019, at Leopold Street, Georgetown, with intent to maim disfigure, disable of cause grievous bodily harm he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Arlington Harper.

Attorney-at-law Keoma Griffith who represented Scott made a bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail citing that he have no previous antecedents and that his client is completely denying the allegation “the police have the wrong person, my client is denying this allegation.”

However, Griffith’s bail application was later denied by Principal Magistrate Marcus.

Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that a firearm was used to commit the offence.

According to the facts of the charge, the defendant was at a party on Leopold Street, Georgetown, when he noticed Harper entering the party. Scott later called his friend, Kurt Carter, since he was aware of the problem between the two men.

The court heard that the defendant’s friend, Kurt Carter arrived at the party some time later. The two men, Carter and Harper, got into a fight resulting in Harper being shot to the abdomen by Carter who is still at large.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted a patient and is still currently hospitalised. Carter however, escaped and Scott who was apprehended by the police was arrested and later charged for the offence.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Principal Magistrate Marcus remanded Scott to prison and adjourned the matter to November 18, 2019.