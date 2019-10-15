Overseas-based Guyanese takes cancer awareness to Berbice

Overseas-based Guyanese, Corliss Saul-Reynolds, has been lauded for her initiative in heightening cancer awareness in the Belladrum district on the West Coast Berbice. She organised a Breast Cancer Awareness March through the district on Saturday.

Participants had first assembled at Plantation Profit, just off the Abary Bridge before marching through the district to the Belladrum Primary School Compound. When the Pink Parade got to its destination, participants were address by organiser Ms. Corliss Saul-Reynolds, who resides in Florida, and is employed in the financial industry.

Ms. Saul said that she was quite pleased with the response to the initiative. She told the gathering that she plans to make it an annual affair having recognised the need for heightened awareness in the battle against cancer.

Coordinator of the National Cancer Institute which is based in Georgetown, Ms. Monette Harry, emphasised the need for women in particular to learn how to examine the breast so as to be able to detect abnormalities in good time should there be any such developments.

The gathering was told that cancer can be beaten through early detection; early treatment increases the chances of surviving the disease.

Early detection, she said, can be possible through regular screening, and the gathering was advised not to take thing for granted, but instead to utilise available facilities for regular screening. Ms. Harry also informed the gathering that a non-profit organisation, Healthy Caribbean Coalition will on October 26 commence a country wide pap smear programme.

The exercise will begin in Region Five. A date is to be announced when the facility would be available in Region Five.

Regional Health Officer, Dr. Desmond Nicholson, RHO Region Five, was the main speaker at the forum, and he lauded the organiser for the effort.

Dr. Nicholson told the gathering that a diet consisting mainly of greens and vegetables could reduce the risk of developing cancer, while excessive use of alcohol as well as excessive use of red meat may increase the possibility of the development of some types of cancer.

He also said that proper weight management and regular exercise are also factors, which can reduce the possibility of individuals developing cancer.

The RHO also encouraged the participants to share the knowledge acquired with their loved ones and friends who did not find it possible to attend the symposium.