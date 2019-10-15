More details emerge in death of four-year-old boy

Additional detailed information has surfaced following the unnatural death of a four-year-boy. On Monday last, the boy, was found lying in a pool of blood, struck to his head and he had been sodomised.

According to the President of the Champions of Change and close friend of the dead boy, Ms. Sabrina Craig, the stepfather, Joshua “Joseph” Jones, 22, had been accused of molesting several other children within the village of Yarrowkabra, on the Soesdyke/Linden highway.

Craig revealed that she became acquainted with Jones after he began visiting Stacy Goodridge, 19, the mother of the dead boy some four months ago. Goodridge was at the time working at Craig’s small food business on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

After being informed that Jones was recently released from prison, the woman said that she felt inclined to pay closer attention to him.

During an interview on Saturday, Craig recounted two different incidents when Jones was accused of sexually molesting two girls, aged three and 10.

“There was an incident where he had used his finger on three-year-old little girl. The [girl’s] mother found out and she beat him terribly.

“On Friday, we heard that a man in the village was looking for him after he molested the man’s three-year-old daughter,” Craig stated.

She went on to say that both of the matters were reported to the police, but the cases went no further.

On the last occasion that the social worker saw the now dead boy, she recounted that she could tell that the boy has been suffering, Craig disclosed.

“He told me that he was hungry and I held onto him and I asked him what was going on with him. That’s when he begged to stay with me because Joseph used to beat him badly.”

Craig admitted that she tried to get the mother and child away from the grasps of Jones, but her attempts proved futile.

However, the woman emphatically stated that she believes that Jones is the one who had something to do with the death of the four-year old boy.

“We want justice!” she exclaimed.

Craig called on officials and police ranks to conduct more investigations and interactions within the village of Yarrowkabra; a village she claims is plagued with child molesters and thieves.

Goodridge and Jones had been arrested by the police following the death of their son, after a post-mortem examination (PM) revealed that the child had been sodomised and struck to his head.

The PM, which was conducted by the government’s chief pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that the child had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. On Friday morning, the findings were handed over to the police and the boy’s parents were subsequently arrested.

The boy will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 20. The President of the Champions of Change is appealing to citizens to make donations for the preparation of his funeral. She can be contacted on +592-673-3720.