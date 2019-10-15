Latest update October 15th, 2019 12:17 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd GMMAKA C/Ship

Oct 15, 2019 Sports 0

The Iron Fist Marital Arts Academy (IFMAA) walked away with the lion’s share of awards when the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) held its Third annual championship on Sunday last where a total of ten clubs took part in the event.

Successful medalists of the just concluded Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) Third annual championship.

Apart from IFMAA, the other contesting clubs were La Parfait Harmony Invisible Kicks Marital Arts Academy, Vreed-en-Hoop Martial Arts Academy, Red Dragon Marital Arts Academy, Alberttown Marital Arts Academy, National Marital Arts Association, Kyokushin Kai International Marital Arts Academy, Harpy Eagles Marital Arts Academy, Jaguar Karate Association and The Contemporary Marital Arts.
Instructor of The Warriors Within Marital Arts Academy located at Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara also took part. Master Lloyd Ramnarine is expressing thanks to all the clubs that took part, he also expressed gratitude to all the sponsors; Chris Party Rental – Herstelling, National Sports Comission, Bike Shop Repairs and Cycle Parts and Gobind Variety Store.
Meanwhile, anyone wishing to join any of the branches – The Iron Fist Marital Arts Academy located at The New Grove Diamond Primary School, The La Parfait Harmony Invisible Kicks Marital Arts Academy (La Parfait Harmony), The Vreed-en-Hoop Martial Arts Academy (Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School) or The Red Dragon Marital Arts Academy (Bell West Primary School) can make contact with Master Lloyd Ramnarine on 698 6727, 673 0823 or 698 7456.
Persons wishing to join the Alberttown Marital Arts Academy at 71 Light Street Alberttown can contact the Instructor on 668 6952 whilst those desirous of joining The Warriors Within Marital Arts Academy at the Herstelling N.D.C Building can contact the Instructor on 266 2869 or 638 8707.

More in this category

Sports

Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd GMMAKA C/Ship

Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd GMMAKA C/Ship

Oct 15, 2019

The Iron Fist Marital Arts Academy (IFMAA) walked away with the lion’s share of awards when the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) held its Third annual championship on Sunday...
Read More
Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball Championship launched

Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball...

Oct 15, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 5 Def. champs Timehri Panthers, Riddim Squad, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Agricola win

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 5...

Oct 15, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara FA Buxton United needle Melanie to be crowned 2019 champions

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 15, 2019

592 Beer, ICool Water T10 Softball Avengers and SVC Grill Masters share open title; Ariel Masters triumph

592 Beer, ICool Water T10 Softball Avengers and...

Oct 15, 2019

1320 Heat Rematch Miracle Optical, Trans Pacific, Motor Trend & IBet confirms sponsorship

1320 Heat Rematch Miracle Optical, Trans Pacific,...

Oct 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The window-dresser

    The WPA is seeking a political resurrection. Faced with a level of ostracism which would have forced any credible political... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019