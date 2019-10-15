Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd GMMAKA C/Ship

The Iron Fist Marital Arts Academy (IFMAA) walked away with the lion’s share of awards when the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) held its Third annual championship on Sunday last where a total of ten clubs took part in the event.

Apart from IFMAA, the other contesting clubs were La Parfait Harmony Invisible Kicks Marital Arts Academy, Vreed-en-Hoop Martial Arts Academy, Red Dragon Marital Arts Academy, Alberttown Marital Arts Academy, National Marital Arts Association, Kyokushin Kai International Marital Arts Academy, Harpy Eagles Marital Arts Academy, Jaguar Karate Association and The Contemporary Marital Arts.

Instructor of The Warriors Within Marital Arts Academy located at Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara also took part. Master Lloyd Ramnarine is expressing thanks to all the clubs that took part, he also expressed gratitude to all the sponsors; Chris Party Rental – Herstelling, National Sports Comission, Bike Shop Repairs and Cycle Parts and Gobind Variety Store.

Meanwhile, anyone wishing to join any of the branches – The Iron Fist Marital Arts Academy located at The New Grove Diamond Primary School, The La Parfait Harmony Invisible Kicks Marital Arts Academy (La Parfait Harmony), The Vreed-en-Hoop Martial Arts Academy (Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School) or The Red Dragon Marital Arts Academy (Bell West Primary School) can make contact with Master Lloyd Ramnarine on 698 6727, 673 0823 or 698 7456.

Persons wishing to join the Alberttown Marital Arts Academy at 71 Light Street Alberttown can contact the Instructor on 668 6952 whilst those desirous of joining The Warriors Within Marital Arts Academy at the Herstelling N.D.C Building can contact the Instructor on 266 2869 or 638 8707.