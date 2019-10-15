Latest update October 15th, 2019 12:18 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTTA secures Development Coach through GOA/PASO grant

Oct 15, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) through the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) / Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) funding has secured the services of an ITTF Level One Certified Coach – Candacy McKenzie, who will serve as a Schools’ Table Tennis Coordinator/Coach to support and work with the GTTA’s Schools’ Athlete Development Pathway Project.

Candacy McKenzie (right) before a training sessions with some student players.

The developmental project was birthed as a collaborative project between the GOA, National Sports Commission (NSC), Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Government of Guyana (GoG) based on the GTTA’s proposal.
The project has seen over two hundred teachers from the selected schools trained in the ITTF twelve-hour supervisory level training programme which was conducted by national Table Tennis Coach, Linden Johnson.
Ninety (90) Stag Elite Training Tables, balls and racquets which were procured by the GOA and have been distributed to selected schools. Some of the duties McKenzie will perform as Schools’ Table Tennis Coordinator Coach includes visiting the various school districts to assess progress being made, ensure schools are utilising the resources provided, establish school teams at the various age groups and ensuring teachers previously trained are engaged to assist with supporting the programme.
McKenzie will also provide assistance with tournament coordination and identify talent for GTTA training programmes.

More in this category

Sports

GTTA secures Development Coach through GOA/PASO grant

GTTA secures Development Coach through GOA/PASO grant

Oct 15, 2019

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) through the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) / Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) funding has secured the services of an ITTF Level One Certified Coach...
Read More
GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive starts Thursday

GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive starts Thursday

Oct 15, 2019

Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd GMMAKA C/Ship

Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd...

Oct 15, 2019

Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball Championship launched

Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball...

Oct 15, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 5 Def. champs Timehri Panthers, Riddim Squad, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Agricola win

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 5...

Oct 15, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara FA Buxton United needle Melanie to be crowned 2019 champions

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The window-dresser

    The WPA is seeking a political resurrection. Faced with a level of ostracism which would have forced any credible political... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019