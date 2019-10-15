GTTA secures Development Coach through GOA/PASO grant

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) through the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) / Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) funding has secured the services of an ITTF Level One Certified Coach – Candacy McKenzie, who will serve as a Schools’ Table Tennis Coordinator/Coach to support and work with the GTTA’s Schools’ Athlete Development Pathway Project.

The developmental project was birthed as a collaborative project between the GOA, National Sports Commission (NSC), Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Government of Guyana (GoG) based on the GTTA’s proposal.

The project has seen over two hundred teachers from the selected schools trained in the ITTF twelve-hour supervisory level training programme which was conducted by national Table Tennis Coach, Linden Johnson.

Ninety (90) Stag Elite Training Tables, balls and racquets which were procured by the GOA and have been distributed to selected schools. Some of the duties McKenzie will perform as Schools’ Table Tennis Coordinator Coach includes visiting the various school districts to assess progress being made, ensure schools are utilising the resources provided, establish school teams at the various age groups and ensuring teachers previously trained are engaged to assist with supporting the programme.

McKenzie will also provide assistance with tournament coordination and identify talent for GTTA training programmes.