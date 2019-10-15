GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive starts Thursday

Following a brief lull in the indoor format, the National Gymnasium is expected to once again burst alive when the 7th Annual GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive’ Futsal Tournament commences next Thursday from 19:00hrs.

Promoter Kevin Adonis speaking recently disclosed that this year’s competition has been tailored to provide riveting action throughout the seven days, while unlike previous years where the top two teams were the only ones compensated this year will see the top four teams winning cash in excess of $1million.

Adonis said he has acquiesced to a request made by the teams and will now reward the top four teams with cash prizes and other incentives. Another change that Adonis has made is that the total teams invited to the tournament has moved from thirty-two to twenty-four and they will be divided into six groups of four with the top two from each advancing automatically to the knockout phase along with the best four third placed finishers following the completion of the round robin stage.

The teams invited are: Gold is Money, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Albouystown, BV, Melanie, Vryheid’s Lust, Avacado Ballers, Future Stars, Back Circle, North East La Penitence, Showstoppers, Broad Street, Alexander Village, GWI, Upsetters, LA Ballers, Bagotstown, Sophia, Spot 7, Charlotte Street, OL Skool Ballers and Bent Street.

Adonis added that very shortly team’s representatives will be provided with all the relevant information regarding the group placements and fixtures along with the breakdown of the individual prizes for the respective winners.

Among the corporate entities that have signaled their intention to support the tournament are: GT Beer, Hits and Jams 94.1 Boom FM, Star Party Rentals, Royal Castle, Prime Security, Fireside Grill and Chill, Keep It Clean Car Wash Flashback 2020 and BK. International. The defending champion is Gold is Money.