Grandmother critical after being battered by son

A 75-year-old grandmother is in a critical condition, in the Georgetown Public Hospital after she was badly beaten by her son. She was transferred from the New Amsterdam Hospital in an unconscious state.

The woman, Gagnarinee Lalta, of First Street Adelphi Village is battling for her life.

The elderly woman reportedly lives with her son who is said to be a drug addict. According to reports, the man, Totoram Lalta, called “Elmo”, 35, is in the habit of assaulting the woman. He has been incarcerated before for similar actions.

Around 06:30 hrs on Monday, the man and his elderly mother were involved in another misunderstanding and he reportedly slapped her across her face. The blow caused the woman to fall and strike her head on the concrete floor rendering her unconscious.

The woman was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

In the meanwhile, the matter was reported and the man tried to escape, but the police, with the help of residents were able to apprehend the culprit.

He has since admitted to beating the woman, but stated that he did not know why he did it.