‘Golden Jaguars’ outclass ‘Benna Boys’ 5-1 at Leonora

By Calvin Chapman

The ‘Golden Jaguars’, Guyana’s senior men’s football team exacted revenge on Antigua & Barbuda’s ‘Benna Boys’ with a 5-1 thrashing last night at the National Track and Field Center, Leonora, in a must-win Concacaf Nations B League, Group C match.

The ‘Benna Boys’ came to these shores on a high after edging Guyana 2-1 last Friday at their home venue, the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and the Guyanese, who had expressed disappointment in their poor conversion rate in that outing, came out guns blazing in last night’s match.

Winger, Trayon Bobb netted a first half brace to be the standout player for the ‘Golden Jaguars’ which finished the first half comfortably ahead, 2-0. Bobb’s first goal came in the first minute following a defensive blunder by the visiting team while the second goal saw him keeping his cool to expertly slot past the opposing custodian, Murphy Parker.

The first half could have produced at least four goals; Kadell Daniel missed an easy tap-in from close range while Neil Danns missed an empty net from about 35 yards out after a poorly taken goal kick from Parker.

Guyana started with three forwards in Bobb, Emery Welshman, who dazzled the opposing defence and Kelsey Benjamin who was replaced at the beginning of the second half by Sheldon Holder. The Trinidad based Holder had a superb match despite playing just 45 minutes; he scored a goal and made an assist.

Dandre Bishop scored Antigua’s lone goal in the 47th minute but besides that lapse in concentration from Guyana, the visitors didn’t receive any other glimpse of hope. Holder scored a strong header in the 65th minute, moments after he had a thumping goal ruled out because of an alleged foul in the buildup; then Kadell Daniel made up for his first half blunder after swinging a corner kick which was helped by Parker into his net for Guyana’s fourth goal.

Holder played menacingly and was hyped by the small but loud and partisan crowd of Golden Jaguars fans and he played a cute back-heel pass that assisted Pernell Schultz who slotted into an empty net for his first competitive goal for Guyana, in stoppage time.

Following the emphatic victory, Head Coach Márcio Máximo shared with Kaieteur Sport brief comments, “I’m very happy because the guys proved that we have a very good team and a good mix of local and international players, we just need time and the right combination and we will get results like these. We are urging the fans to come out and support us; we are working hard to get Guyana football where everyone wants it to be.”

Guyana next match in the Concacaf Nations League is on November 15 at home against Aruba and three days later they travel to Reggae land for their final group match.