GHB/GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ships… Saints Sensations, Bounty GCC Vintage & GBTI GCC Spice among opening night winners

The opening night of the Guyana Hockey Board, GTT National Indoor Championships saw some exciting victories recorded. Saints Sensations trounced YMCA Old Forte Hard Ball 9-0. Saints Sensations took an early lead when Tivesarid Garnett found the back of the net in the 3rd minute before Tahrea Garnett doubled the lead two minutes later.

Saints Sensations proceeded to dominate the game and galloped to a 5-0 lead at half time as Baraka Garnett netted a penalty corner in the 7th minute while Leroy Geer and Hilmar Chester slotted home in the 10th and 12th minute, respectively.

Saints Sensations continued to bang in the goals following the break with Shakeem Fausette (20th), Ezekiel Springer (21st), Nickel Ashby (23rd) and Oshazay Savory (29th) all finding the back of the net to complete a miserable night for their opponents.

Bounty GCC Vintage beat Antonio’s Hickers 9-4 in their encounter. The first half provided some excitement as both teams showed purpose. It was Bounty GCC Vintage that went ahead when Damon Woodroffe scored a field goal in the 4th minute before Marcus Fiedtkou doubled the lead in the same minute with a penalty stroke.

Antonio’s Hickers hit back through a field goal from Brain Asregado in the 8th minute before Kevin Spencer scored Bounty GCC Vintage third goal in the 10th minute; Rene Edwards banged in a field goal in the 17th minute as the teams went to the break at 3-2.

Following the interval, Nicolette Fernandes drew Antonio’s Hickers level with a field goal in the 17th minute. However the rest of the game belonged to Bounty GCC Vintage as they stitched in six more goals; Philip Fernandes scored from a penalty corner in the 21st minute, Alan Fernandes netted a field goal two minutes later, Devin Hooper and Andrew Xavier scored one each in the 27th minute while Patrick Edghill and Dwayne Scott netted one apiece in the 30th.

YMCA Old Fort survived a late scare to beat Bounty GCC 5-3. Paul D’ Andrade handed YMCA Old Fort the lead in the 8th minute before Dominic Alleyne stretched the advantage in the 19th minute to give his team a 2-0 lead at half time.

YMCA Old Fort continued to attack following the interval and Omar Hopkinson netted their third goal in the 23rd while Theodore Thierens scored YMCA Old Fort fourth goal two minutes later.

Medroy Scotland netted for Bounty GCC in the 31st minute before Warren Williams scored YMCA Old Forte fifth in the 33rd. Bounty GCC kept fighting and Kevin Spencer scored their second in the 36th minute while Alan Fernandes netted their third goal one minute later.

In the female category, GBTI GCC Spice beat YMCA Old Forte Bloods 2-0. Nathalie Hing opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a penalty corner before Vanessa Pires scored their second, a field goal, in the 23rd minute.

YMCA Old Forte Bloods fought back somewhat in the second half, but GBTI GCC Spice stood firm to deny their opponents. GBTI GCC Tigers came from one goal down to overcome GBTI GCC Spartans 4-1 in their encounter. Jessica Mittleholzer put GBTI GCC Spartans ahead in the 18th minute with a penalty corner before Briawna Gordon found the equaliser in similar fashion the two minutes later as the teams went to the break at 1-1.

GBTI GCC Tigers took control in the second stanza; Gabriella Xavier found the back of the net with a penalty corner in the 25th minute before Dacia Woodroffe banged home a field goal in the 29th and Tricia Fiedtkou completed the scoring with another field goal in the 34th minute.

Second half goals from Nicole Eastman and Marisha Fernandes handed Woodpecker Hikers a 2-1 win over Saints. Saints went ahead in the 24th minute when Tekeisha DeLeon scored a field goal, but their lead was short-lived as Eastman slotted home a field goal in the 29th minute before Marisha Fernandes scored the winner, another field goal in the 40th minute. (Zaheer Mohamed)