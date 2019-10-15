GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA NA United and Monedderlust flay opponents

New Amsterdam United and Monedderlust Football Club were in rampaging form on Sunday last when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League continued at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam.

New Amsterdam United hammered Arsenal Football Club 9-0 while Monedderlust Fc tamed Cougars Football club, 5-0. Opening the scoring for Monedderlust was Emanuel Moore in the 17th minute followed by Raynel Ross in the 22nd, Raul Semple 31st, Sherwin Charles 55th and Malcolm Johnson in the 68th minute.

Leading the charge for Monedderlust were Tyrick Ogleton and Kejano Williams with a hat-trick of goals each, Sceon Johnson netted a brace while the other came off the boot of Daniel Welcome.

Ogleton was on target in the 1st, 32nd and 49th minute; Lebanon Williams accounted for his in the in the 23rd, 64th and 65th minute. Sceon Johnson’s double came in the 42nd and 56th while Daniel Welcome scored in the 61st minute.