Latest update October 15th, 2019 12:19 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA NA United and Monedderlust flay opponents

Oct 15, 2019 Sports 0

New Amsterdam United and Monedderlust Football Club were in rampaging form on Sunday last when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League continued at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam.

Kejano Williams, Tyrick Ogleton, Sceon Johnson and Daniel Welcome – New Amsterdam United FC

Emanuel Moore, Sherwin Charles, Raul Semple, Malcolm Johnson and Raynel Ross – Monedderlust Football Club.

New Amsterdam United hammered Arsenal Football Club 9-0 while Monedderlust Fc tamed Cougars Football club, 5-0. Opening the scoring for Monedderlust was Emanuel Moore in the 17th minute followed by Raynel Ross in the 22nd, Raul Semple 31st, Sherwin Charles 55th and Malcolm Johnson in the 68th minute.
Leading the charge for Monedderlust were Tyrick Ogleton and Kejano Williams with a hat-trick of goals each, Sceon Johnson netted a brace while the other came off the boot of Daniel Welcome.
Ogleton was on target in the 1st, 32nd and 49th minute; Lebanon Williams accounted for his in the in the 23rd, 64th and 65th minute. Sceon Johnson’s double came in the 42nd and 56th while Daniel Welcome scored in the 61st minute.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA NA United and Monedderlust flay opponents

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA NA...

Oct 15, 2019

New Amsterdam United and Monedderlust Football Club were in rampaging form on Sunday last when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League continued at the Esplanade Park in...
Read More
GTTA secures Development Coach through GOA/PASO grant

GTTA secures Development Coach through GOA/PASO...

Oct 15, 2019

GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive starts Thursday

GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive starts Thursday

Oct 15, 2019

Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd GMMAKA C/Ship

Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy dominate at 3rd...

Oct 15, 2019

Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball Championship launched

Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball...

Oct 15, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 5 Def. champs Timehri Panthers, Riddim Squad, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Agricola win

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 5...

Oct 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The window-dresser

    The WPA is seeking a political resurrection. Faced with a level of ostracism which would have forced any credible political... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019