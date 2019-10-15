Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 5 Def. champs Timehri Panthers, Riddim Squad, Samatta Point/Kaneville & Agricola win

Defending champions Timehri Panthers, led by a double from their leading goal scorer, Jaden Tasher (5 goals) clipped Eagles Football Club of Stewartville to cement their place in the final four of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League sponsored by USA based Guyanese Ralph Green.

Playing at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara on Saturday last, the young Panthers rebounded from losing their first game against Vurlon Mills Academy to register three wins and a draw thus securing their place in the final four along with Mills Academy which still has a match in hand.

Tasher netted in the 2nd and 7th minute to secure the win for Timehri. Riddim Squad, the first team to qualify for the semis from Group ‘B’ continued their flawless run by closing out the group stage with a 3-1 win over Swan Football Club of the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

The rhythm of the Riddim Squad lads in positing their third win also kept their unbeaten record intact. Leading the victory charge was Matthew Murray with a double, he scored in the 2nd and 20th minute; Riddim Squad’s leading goal scorer, Jahean Lewis tucking in the other in the 11th minute. Swan got their consolation goal from Anderson Webber in the 16th minute.

The other two matches on the day also produced positive results, similar 1-0 wins for Samatta Point/Kaneville and Agricola Red Triangle against Fruta Conquerors and Grove Hi Tech, respectively.

Samatta closed out their campaign on a high as it was their first victory in the fifth and final match and was sealed compliments of a Mark Blackman 28th minute strike. Agricola Red Triangle sealed full points as they too closed out their group campaign with their second win; the result also kept their unbeaten record intact but they still have not secured a place in the semis.

Their nine (9) points have them perched in the second place but they can be overtaken by Kuru Kururu Warriors which has 7 points but with a game in hand this Saturday against their highway neighbours, Swan FC.

A loss for the Warriors will see Agricola going through as the second team from Group ‘B’ along with Riddim Squad.

The latest points table and remaining tournament fixtures follows below:

Gr. Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

A Vurlon Mills Academy 4 3 0 1 5 0 +5 10

A Timehri Panthers 5 3 1 1 8 4 +4 10

A Samatta Point/Kaneville 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2 5

A Fruta Conquerors 4 1 2 1 4 3 +1 4

A Diamond United 4 1 2 1 3 4 -1 4

A Eagles FC (Stewartville) 4 1 3 0 1 8 -7 3

Gr. Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

B Riddim Squad 5 3 0 2 6 2 +4 11

B Agricola Red Triangle 5 2 0 3 6 1 +5 9

B Kuru Kururu Warriors 4 2 1 1 5 4 +1 7

B Swan FC 4 1 2 1 4 6 -2 4

B Grove Hi Tech 4 2 2 0 4 4 0 3

B Friendship All Stars 4 0 3 1 2 11 -9 1

Remaining Fixtures:

Day 6 – Saturday October 19, 2019

Mt. Team Team Time Venue Gr.

27. Eagles FC Vurlon Mills Academy 09:00hrs GFF NTC A

28. Diamond United Fruta Conquerors 09:00hrs “ “ A

29. Swan Kuru Kururu Warriors 09:30hrs “ “ B

30. Grove Hi Tech Friendship All Stars 09:30hrs “ “ B

Day 7 – Saturday October 26, 2019 Semi Finals

31. Winner of Gr. A vs Runner-up Gr. B 09:30hrs “ “

32. Winner of Gr. B vs Runner-up Gr. A 09:30hrs “ “

Day 8 – Saturday November 2, 2019 – Third Place and Final Matches

33. Third Place Playoff – Loser Mt. 31 vs Loser Mt. 32 10:00hrs “ “

34. Final – Winner Mt. 31 vs Winner Mt. 32 10:00hrs “ “

End of League – Presentation 11:00hrs “ “