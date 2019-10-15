Former GRDB accountant to lead a defence in falsification of accounts trial

Former accountant of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Peter Ramcharran, is to lead a defence in one of his trials. This is in relation to the five charges made out against him for the falsification of accounts.

The 39-year-old defendant is being represented by attorney-at-law, Sase Gunraj.

Ramcharran is facing 39 charges of fraudulent conversion and misappropriation, which allegedly took place between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015. He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges which involved tens of millions of dollars. The total is said to be over $400M.

There are 17 charges of keeping fraudulent accounts, 16 for fraudulent appropriation and five for the falsification of accounts.

The trial for the falsification of accounts is before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Magistrate McLennan recently ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the defendant in relation to the five charges and as such he is to lead a defence in the case.

Special Prosecutor, Patrice Henry, who is working for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), is representing the state in this matter.

The matter was adjourned until October 31, for the defendant to lead his defence in the case.

Ramcharran, of 32 Area ‘G’ Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was brought before the court after eluding the hearings for almost two years while in Canada.

Ramcharran had first applied for refugee status. After he was turned down in December, he sought a review of his extradition process but this, too, was turned down. In 2017, the Chief Magistrate issued an arrest warrant for him.

The GRDB found itself in the spotlight after a forensic audit of that entity revealed a number of “anomalies”, such as loans without proper paperwork or promissory notes.