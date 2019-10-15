Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball Championship launched

The eagerly anticipated Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball Championship was launched yesterday at the Ansa McAl Headquarters, Beterverwagting (BV). The four day elimination competition will comprise of 16 teams battling for over $500,000 in cash and prizes at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The opening night will occur on November 15th while the 22nd and 29th alongside the December 6th finale are the other match-days. Competing teams are North East La Penitence, Albouystown, Leopold St, Broad St, Sophia, LA Ballers, Bent St, Gold is Money, Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Alexander Village, Future Stars, Tiger Bay, Melanie-B, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Showstoppers.

The winner will be awarded $300,000 with the second placed side pocketing $150,000. The third and fourth placed units will collect $100,000 and $50,000 respectively. Corporate Communications Officer Treiston Joseph stated that the event is expected to be a successful venture, adding that it will provide the opportunity for players and spectators to compete and view quality action.

He revealed that the objective is to create a platform for the brand to be associated with the community driven format of street-ball. Joseph further disclosed that an expansion of the event is a possibility as it will grow and develop the brand and the quality of the format.

Jamal Baird, Dragon Stout Brand Coordinator echoed the sentiments of Joseph, adding the brand is geared towards promoting and developing grassroots programs. Baird further declared that the exciting tournament has the ability to develop as a staple within the street-ball realm.