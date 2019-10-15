Don’t gamble on American support

When an archconservative bible is compelled to go public with the heretical, then it is a signal that matters have deteriorated disturbingly.

The Wall Street Journal found itself in unfamiliar waters with the latest White House development relative to Syria, the hapless and vulnerable Kurds, and a looming, dangerous Turkey. The chessboard of the unsettled Middle East could see some recalibration.

In its editorial of October 2, the Journal sounded its displeasure with the caption saying it all: “With friends like the U.S.” First the accolade that was rightly due: “President Trump’s defeat of Islamic State…was a major foreign-policy success…he may now undo it with a retreat from Syria that will also signal to U.S. allies that the White House can’t be trusted.”

Now for the rash of more bad news, through pointed critique in the Journal’s editorial. “This looks like a betrayal of the YPG, which lost 11,000 soldiers fighting against ISIS. America armed the Kurds in that fight, and they trusted the U.S. when they were asked to dismantle defensive positions near the Turkish border as part of the buffer-zone negotiations with Ankara.”

It is hoped that Guyanese political leaders are listening and digesting. As the jockeying for power gathers a full head of steam, some reminders might be timely, no matter how poorly received.

First, it is that the mighty United States, the leading power on the planet, acts first and foremost (and always) for what its leaders determine to be in its best interests; to be more explicit, its vital and strategic national interests. In no particular order, those range from national security, to geopolitical priorities, to economic power, to military ascendancy, among a host of others.

To repeat: what is good for the United States of America.

As the crude and vicious, hissing and striking snake fights unfold on many local political and social fronts, Guyanese leaders are cautioned not to get too comfortable in their calculations, as to which side is favoured by, and which one is the bad books of, the American colossus.

As shortsighted, self-serving gambles go, believing and self-congratulating would be the ultimate in losing gambles, a vanity that just could go unhappily unrewarded. To the local hubristic doubters, who think that they have the support of the Americans all sewn up and, in the bag,, the forlorn story of the Kurds should stand as testimony on how the superpower, for better or worse, conducts the business of its foreign policy visions.

As is now unfolding in Syria, interests and priorities can change with alarming and displeasing rapidity, as the Wall Street Journal was pained to recognise. From inside the White House and the State Department, priorities crystallise to this: Which group offers the best deal at this time? Which leader is capable of delivering on the things that align with what is vital to the U.S? Which leader and group can be trusted to be there for America when the rest of the world stands against it, when the going gets hard?

In view of recent diplomatic offensives on the Georgetown front, the government may have miscalculated that it was a lock with Uncle Sam due to its willingness to partner in a number of areas, in which its predecessor was heavily negligent.

Now, there could be a sense of betrayal, because of American loyalty believed due. This was for having listened and worked in concert with American agencies to dismantle (partially) narcotics and money laundering networks.

The government policing postures disenchanted many corrupt supporters and friends. Now there is uncertainty of what is coming down from the American side.

On the other hand, opposition politicians should refrain from any crowing, given the turn of sentiment; it has a long way to go to earn trust that it could be a genuinely reliable partner. Its past record is not helpful, and speaks sharply. The belief is that its core ideological and business philosophies are unchanged, cosmetics aside. That leaves the opposition in undesirable territory, regardless of public diplomatic developments.

Both political sides must soberly and practically manage expectations. Their own interests are secondary before those of America. Learn that tutorial well. Look at a once-worthwhile ally, the Kurds: don’t get ideas.