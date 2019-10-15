Bandits trail miner… Four shot, two dead –gunmen dump dead accomplice from getaway car

A miner, Deon Stoll, 44, is now dead and two others injured after a botched robbery attempt in Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown yesterday.

Also found dead at Tucville around 11:30 hrs yesterday was serving Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, 18 year-old Olijah Chesney, of 562, D Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown. He was suspected to be one of the bandits who was involved in the botched robbery.

Video footage at the scene of the robbery showed Chesney being hit when the miner returned fire during the attack yesterday.

Sources at the El Dorado Trading, 63 Da Silva Street, Newtown, yesterday said that the bandits had apparently trailed the miner, Deon Stoll, of Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, who was in the company of Clayton Powley, of 326 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen.

They had conducted business on Sheriff Street, Georgetown for which they had collected a large quantity of cash. They were travelling in motorcar PPP 7227 and soon after drove to the Newtown, Georgetown establishment.

Video footage provided revealed the miner and his associate parking in front of the business and a white Toyota Premio car that was travelling directly behind them pulling up on the other side of the road.

Two masked men exited the car, one of them entered Stoll’s car from the left hand driver side, reportedly holding Powley at gunpoint. The other man with another handgun tried to enter the car from the passenger side firing gunshots as he did so.

He was not prepared for what transpired after, as the miner, Stoll, whipped out his firearm and returned fire. The video footage revealed Chesney being hit and falling to the ground. As he got up, he was hit again by the unrelenting miner.

He barely made it to the getaway car that had started to drive away, and managed somehow to haul himself inside before it disappeared.

As revealed by the footage, the miner then clutched his abdomen from which blood was spewing and thereafter slumped to the ground. It is said he was shot in the right side pelvic area.

Caught also in the crossfire was an employee of El Dorado Trading, Rory Deegs, who is said to be a security guard at the establishment. He had reportedly opened the gate at the establishment to investigate when the miner in apparent panic mode fired two shots, hitting him on the upper left hand and the neck. He is said to be hospitalised at the Woodlands Hospital.

Powley and Stoll were rushed to the GPHC where Stoll succumbed to his injury at 10:48hrs while Powley was admitted in a stable condition.

Olijah Chesney was discovered by residents some time later in Tucville, Georgetown, lying in the grass. It is reported that he was shot three times, one bullet striking him near his heart.

Residents suggested that his accomplices had thrown him from the car after he would have succumbed to his injuries, as the gun men tried to escape.

When this publication visited Chesney’s home at Sophia, the reporter was met with open hostility from residents. Associates claimed that Chesney was a good man in the village. They expressed shock and surprise that he was actually linked to a matter of such lawlessness.

One resident in a fit of anger contended that the publication should focus more on helping the dead lad, than trying to tarnish his reputation.

However, two credible sources did supply information saying that they were not one bit surprised about the turn of events, because of the calibre of friends the young man kept.

Officials at El Dorado trading yesterday indicated that the bandits did not get to steal anything from the miner. They said that cash, raw gold and a firearm, which belong to the miner were turned over to the miner’s relatives when they arrived at the GPHC.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force provided little details on the man’s killing and the discovery of the bandit’s body.

As police continue their investigations, the body is at a city morgue awaiting a post mortem examination. (By Alex Wayne)

See link below of video footage at the scene of the botched robbery yesterday at El Dorado Trading, 63 Da Silva Street, Newtown