West Demerara and Lower Corentyne triumph

Oct 14, 2019

Tagenarine Chanderpaul accepts his man-of-the-match award from Match Referee, Zaheer Moakan. Kevin Sinclair - West BerbiceWest Demerara and Lower Corentyne recorded victories in their opening matches of the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Inc. 50-over Franchise League which commenced yesterday.
At Port Mourant, West Demerara trounced Upper Corentyne by 9 wickets in a rain affected game. Batting first, Upper Corentyne managed 124 all out in 36.2 overs. Alex Algoo scored 63 while Ritish Umroa made 21 as Jevon Hector claimed 3-12 and Richie Looknauth 2-18.
Set a revised target of 105 in 35 overs due to rain, West Demerara responded with 107-1 in 28.5 overs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul struck 46 not out, Ronaldo Renee made 27 and Tevin Imlach 21 not out. Chanderpaul was named man-of-the-match.
Lower Corentyne overcame East Bank Demerara by 38 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method. Lower Corentyne took first strike and posted 170 all out in 41.1 overs. Jonathan Foo slammed 83 off 86 balls with seven fours and one six while T. Stanislaus made 21, Niall Smith 19 and Kevlon Anderson 16. Trevon France grabbed 4-25, Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed 2-26 and G. Singh 2-26.
East Bank Demerara were on 112-8 in 27.3 overs when play was halted due to rain. Vishaul Singh made 38 while Ali Mohamed scored 24. Smith captured 4-48 and Sinclair 2-22.

