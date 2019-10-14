West Berbice hammer East Coast by 10 wickets

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM
West Berbice defeated East Coast Demerara by 10 wickets to get their Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Inc. 50-over Franchise League campaign off to a positive start yesterday at Lusignan.
Pacer Keon Joseph made early inroads, removing openers Somnauth Bharat and Robin Williams for two and one respectively while Stephen Harris accounted for Charles Ageday without scoring as East Coast Demerara were reduced to 11-3 after they elected to bat.
Alphius Bookie was removed by Gudakesh Motie for a top score of 15 which included two fours while Pradesh Balkishun was bowled by Kevin Sinclair for six. The duo added 17 for the fourth wicket which proved to be the best partnership in an otherwise ordinary batting display.
Motie and Sinclair then combined to destroy the rest of the batting as East Coast Demerara were skittled for 53 in 22 overs. Motie finished with 3-15 from six overs while Sinclair had 3-16 off six overs and Joseph 2-10 off five overs.
West Berbice responded with 54-0 in 11.5 overs. Sinclair led the chase smashing Chandrapaul Ramraj and Rawle Merrell for a four and a six each in a brisk 36 while Leon Andrews made 14 with a solitary boundary.
