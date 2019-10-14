United’s Briton John captures Kadir Mohamed Memorial Cycle Road Race Open title

We Stand United Cycle Club athlete Briton John turned in a sterling performance to win the Open category of this year’s Kadir Mohamed Memorial Cycle Road Race which was contested yesterday.

John withstood the challenges of Michael Anthony, Jamal John and Walter Grant-Stuart among others to win the 80-mile event in a time of Three Hours 18 Minutes 00.23 Seconds (3:18:00.23).

The race which commenced at Homestretch Avenue and proceeded to Dora on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to the starting point for the finish saw Michael Anthony taking the runner-up spot and Jamal John finishing third.

Walter Grant-Stuart ended in fourth position followed by Jornel Yearwood, Andrew Hicks, Christopher Griffith and Marcus Keeler in that order. Ajay Gopilall won the junior category in a time of Three Hours 22 Minutes 30 Seconds (3:22:30) while Jason Seenarine placed second and Jason Sampson, third.

The veteran Under-45 title was taken by Lear Nunes in Three Hours 29 Minutes 47 Seconds (3:29:47) ahead of Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, Kwame Ridley and Junior Niles, respectively. Deeraj Garbarran, Balram Narine and Jamal John took two sprint prizes each while Briton John, Anthony, Grant-Stuart and Keeler had one apiece.

Mario Washington grabbed the juvenile title while David Hicks placed second and Steven Bhimsing, third. The veteran Over-45 division was won by Ian Jackson ahead of Nigel London and Oliver Young.

Ozia McCullay claimed the mountain bike category and was followed to the line by Jamal Kapil and Jermaine Jordon.