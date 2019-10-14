United’s Briton John captures Kadir Mohamed Memorial Cycle Road Race Open title

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM
We Stand United Cycle Club athlete Briton John turned in a sterling performance to win the Open category of this year’s Kadir Mohamed Memorial Cycle Road Race which was contested yesterday.
John withstood the challenges of Michael Anthony, Jamal John and Walter Grant-Stuart among others to win the 80-mile event in a time of Three Hours 18 Minutes 00.23 Seconds (3:18:00.23).
The race which commenced at Homestretch Avenue and proceeded to Dora on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to the starting point for the finish saw Michael Anthony taking the runner-up spot and Jamal John finishing third.
Walter Grant-Stuart ended in fourth position followed by Jornel Yearwood, Andrew Hicks, Christopher Griffith and Marcus Keeler in that order. Ajay Gopilall won the junior category in a time of Three Hours 22 Minutes 30 Seconds (3:22:30) while Jason Seenarine placed second and Jason Sampson, third.
The veteran Under-45 title was taken by Lear Nunes in Three Hours 29 Minutes 47 Seconds (3:29:47) ahead of Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, Kwame Ridley and Junior Niles, respectively. Deeraj Garbarran, Balram Narine and Jamal John took two sprint prizes each while Briton John, Anthony, Grant-Stuart and Keeler had one apiece.
Mario Washington grabbed the juvenile title while David Hicks placed second and Steven Bhimsing, third. The veteran Over-45 division was won by Ian Jackson ahead of Nigel London and Oliver Young.
Ozia McCullay claimed the mountain bike category and was followed to the line by Jamal Kapil and Jermaine Jordon.
Oct 14, 2019Defending first division women’s champions, Woodpecker Hikers, will be in action tonight at 20:20hrs in the penultimate of six matches against Saints as the curtains open on the 2019 GTT National...
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Cyril Belgrave, one of the finest politicians the PPP produced, died this week. His death coincided with information I stumbled... more
The WPA is seeking a political resurrection. Faced with a level of ostracism which would have forced any credible political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]