Two years later…Anna Regina Town Council’s solar panel system still not operational

After two years, a solar panel system that was intended to save the Anna Regina Town Council a significant sum of cash, is yet to be put into operation.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the installation of the solar panel system was part of a government initiative through the Ministry of Communities.

During a recent press conference hosted by the Mayor, Rajendra Lall Prabhulall, it was revealed that once the solar panel system is operational, the council will be able save as much as $75,000 per month.

The Mayor told members of the media yesterday that the Council’s monthly electricity bill, is approximately $75,000; almost $1 million per year. Prabhulall explained that the money saved can be allocated in other areas for the town’s development.

“Solar panel has been hooked up about two years ago, the end of another year is almost here and this solar has not been properly placed, and the Ministry of Communities has not done it as yet… It has affected the council; if we get on the solar system we could save $75,000,” said the Mayor.

Prabhulall also pointed out that the solar panel is capable of providing more than sufficient energy for the council. He noted that additional revenue can be generated for the council if the Guyana Power and Light [GPL] agrees to buy some of its energy.

“Once operational we would have lights around the car park and so forth, because then we can afford to give back. But the problem is that it’s taking a long time to be adjusted…Anna Regina municipality is the only municipality that has not yet been hooked up. The acting Town Clerk has been making regular contact with the ministry in Georgetown…”

Kaieteur News understands that an electrical inspector previously indicated that he had done all the preparatory work, in terms of inspections and certificates. Relevant documentations on the Project, however, have reportedly been misplaced. Despite multiple pursuits to have the documentations reacquired, the council has met many dead ends.