Saraswati Vidya Niketan lauded for performance

President David Granger, yesterday afternoon, attended the 15th Graduation Ceremony and Dinner of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan, located at the Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

In his address, President Granger praised the not-for-profit secondary school for its stellar academic achievements over the years and said that its emphasis on science education is commendable.

“SVN is moving along the correct path. It is emphasizing science education without de-emphasizing the humanities. The school’s decision to erect a science building, equipped with modern laboratories, is a recognition of the validity and urgency of science education,” he said.

The school was later given a million dollars towards the completion of that building. Of the 86 CSEC graduands, 28 attained at least eight Grade Ones.

Also graduating were 14 CAPE students.