Rising Sun Turf Club to host Rodeo this Sunday

The stage is set for the Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo at Arima Park, West Coast Berbice this Sunday and it promises to be breathtaking. Cowboys from Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela will be matching skills with their Guyanese counterparts from the Lethem and the Rupununi Savannahs.

Cowboys from the West Coast of Berbice and Corentyne will also be on show. The clowns will also be in action to light up the Rodeo and excite the crowd. Action gets started at 12:00hrs. Some twelve (12) events are listed on the day’s programme and it includes steer roping, bareback bronco, male and female barrel race, wild cow milking, calf roping, wild bull riding, saddle bronco, the Rodeo King competition and the popular tug-o-war.

According to organiser Fazal Habibulla, this year’s Rodeo will be bigger and better than last year, stating that patrons will be treated to “belly full” entertainment that’s worth the price of admission.

So far, several sponsors have come on board to make the event a reality and these include Banks DIH Limited, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Two Brothers Cattle Ranch, Jai Seegobin, Tajo Seocharran, Sunil Suruj, Abary Cattle Ranch and Rising Sun Cattle Ranch among others.