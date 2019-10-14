Quick response saves D’Edwards business place

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM

The generator that started the fire.The prompt response and the preparedness of the White Watch at the Onverwagt Fire Station, West Coast Berbice, saw a multi-million dollar establishment on the West Coast of Berbice saved from being flattened.
A call was received yesterday afternoon that there was a fire at Arshad Jewellery Establishment and Electronics located at Lot 13 Section “A”, D’Edwards Village.
The fire, according to reports, started in the storeroom of the building at which serves as a place of business and a residence.
A generator parked next to combustible material is said to be the cause of the fire.
Luckily, it was extinguished before much damage was done.
The building, which is said to be insured, received damage to the back step and the veranda.
When contacted, the owner was unable to speak at the moment.
Investigations by the Fire Service are ongoing.

