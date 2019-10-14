Nand Persaud & Co. Mega Sprint Classic Horse Race Meet… Trophy Stall on board as preparations continue

The Trophy Stall, one of the leading trophy and engraving entities in Guyana and a top sponsor of sporting events throughout the country, is already on board for the Nand Persaud and Company Mega One Day Sprint Classic, Horse Race Meet set for November 3.

The entity with businesses in Bourda Market, City Mall, South Road and Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, through Manager Ramesh Sunich has committed to Champion Jockey and Champion Trainer trophies.

The seven-race card, dubbed, ‘Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic’ and promoted by Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group will be held at the Company’s racing facility, No. 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice and has prize monies totaling over $4M.

The feature event will be for horses classified G3 and Lower over 880 yards or 4 furlongs for a winning purse of $225,000 and trophy. The other races are for H3 Maidens and Guyana Bred open animals; Guyana Bred 2 year-old Maiden horses; animals classified J and Lower; L Class Open and L Class non winners.

There will also be a special race for those horses that did not place in the two L Class races.

Champion Jockey, Trainer and Stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall.

Interested persons can make contact with Mohini on 600 4728 or Amanda on 618 5966. The Coordinator is Mohendra ‘Mohin’ Persaud.