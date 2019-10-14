Man strangled on Church Street, killer captured

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Investigations have been launched after an unidentified man of African descent was strangled to death.
The incident occurred Saturday night around 21:38hrs on the bridge of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Church Street, Georgetown.
According to a police statement, the dead man was clad in a short camouflage pants, blue jersey and a pair of fawn Clarks.
It was reported that the suspect chased the victim and they ended up on the bridge. The suspect and the now dead man ended up into a scuffle, resulting in the deceased being severely beaten about the face.
The killer reportedly used a belt to strangle the man.
The suspect after committing the crime was caught by a man who was passing by in his vehicle.
The suspect, a 24-year-old male of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was later handed over to the police and he is currently in custody assisting with investigations.
Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the suspect had attempted to rob the deceased who then ran onto the bridge of the Leader of the Opposition Office screaming for help.
However, the female security officer who is stationed at the office could not have assisted the man since she was unarmed.
Kaieteur News understands that when the dead man and the suspect started to fight the security guard ran to the back of the office.
The body of the unidentified man is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlor.
The police said that they are seeking the public’s help to identify the man.
