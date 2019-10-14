Killed brothers laid to rest

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM
A dark day for Waramuri, Region1: Scores turned up for the funeral of two brothers killed last week at Father’s Beach, in the Shell Beach area by pirates.
A large crowd gathered at the cemetery at Waramuri to pay last respect to the late Eon and Rakesh Matthias who were suspected tortured and shot by masked gunmen. (Colin De La Cruz photos)
