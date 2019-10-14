It’s human to lose one’s cool

DEAR EDITOR,

This past week saw The Opposition Leader losing his cool in the face of another taunting blow by The Granger Administration. It was a situation of extreme provocation where an illegal government went about using state funds at a political campaign rally. The PNC were using Star Batsman Chris Gayle to shore up their political image before a captive audience in Linden. I say a situation of extreme provocation, for the simple fact that the batsman was misled on a trip that he thought was a humanitarian outreach like he did elsewhere during his stay here. Chris Gayle was taken up to the mining town to carry out A PNC Campaign Public Relations Blitz, quite to the chagrin of The Opposition Leader.

For starters, this is illegal, that is, using state funds to finance a political party campaign rally. In today’s modern world strict laws prohibit such illegal actions and The PNC/APNU are well aware of this, so they cannot appear not to be ignorant (not knowing) of the fact. But they continue to break every law there is and this is unacceptable. Let’s not forget that they did the very same thing when another Jamaican Compatriot Buju Banton came here, some months ago and millions of taxpayers dollars was expended to carry out another political stunt, so this administration is already in the black books where legal compliance is concern. They continue to violate our constitution with impunity.

As a result, the usually cool, calm collected Bharrat Jagdeo was forced to use a few harmless expletives. It was not the kind that is filled with malice and hate that we usually see coming from The PNC. They are notoriously known for such actions, so labeling The Honourable Opposition Leader in that category of persons is a big mistake

Staying on this same topic isn’t it the same PNC who through two known elements of theirs was caught on tape on an expletive laden tirade going after an innocent woman plotting to plant drugs on her at the Timehri airport? Yes it is, and those two characters are now “dishonorable” senior ministers of Government, this is the mettle The PNC is made of, lewd, obnoxious and illegal individuals.

They got the Opposition Leader at a low point and gave him a solid low blow with that expletive rant. Dr Jagdeo is not known to use bad words so it must have been a situation where he was really provoked and lost his cool. The Opposition Leader is entitled to get vexed, it is human to get angry. Even Christ got angry when he went into the temple and saw the lawlessness that went on there and threw over the money changers’ tables, used a whip and chased them out. It is not clear whether he used a few choice words at them when he threw them out, who knows, but it is all human to do so.

Like Christ, Dr Jagdeo was appalled at the unmitigated gall of The PNC in its illegal wastage of state funds. This is pure lawlessness and must be condemned for all its worth.

The PNC must come to the place where they must accept the inevitable, that is, no amount of bullying nor any amount of abuse of celebrities’ image can repair the degradation they’ve caused in this country. And for this reason the people of this country will speak again in a most uncertain and definitive manner.

Respectfully Submitted

Neil Adams