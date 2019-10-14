Inspired by TV sitcom Matlock, Wakenaam girl accomplishes dreams of becoming a lawyer

Becoming a lawyer was one of Candiacia Lewis’ dreams ever since she was a little girl growing up in the island of Wakenaam in the Essequibo River. Motivated by the famous 1980s TV sitcom Ben Matlock, Lewis realized that dream last week when her petition to practice law in the courts of Guyana was accepted by Justice Sandra Kurtzious at the Demerara High Court.

On Saturday, October 5 last, Lewis was among several Guyanese who graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad with a Certificate in Legal Education (LEC), a requirement to practice law in the Caribbean region.

During her address to the court, Lewis summed up her childhood by saying, “Living in the farming community of Wakenaam in the Essequibo River, where we rode our bicycles six miles to and fro to attend the only secondary school, where the pinnacle was to write just nine subjects at CXC, becoming a lawyer was simply a fantasy. I remember watching the legendary TV sitcom Matlock and telling my grandmother, I want to be just like him when I grow up and she will always say go for it. And today, here I am standing before you showing you that with hard work, dedication and a good support system, dreams are attainable.”

Lewis is currently attached to the law chambers of Waldron and Burch Smith of which her mentor Attorney-at-Law Mark Waldron is a managing partner. The young lawyer pledged, “As I embark on what I hope to be a successful legal career, I vow to uphold the Code of Conduct and abide by its guiding principles of honesty, integrity and competency.”

Lewis, who also holds a Bachelor’s of Law and Bachelor’s of Social Work from the University of Guyana, thanked her mother, Hyacinth Amelia Prince, and several other persons for their continuous support throughout her journey to becoming part of the legal profession.