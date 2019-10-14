Humble your-self

DEAR EDITOR,

Tamara Khan had the unmitigated gall to stand in front of the National Toshaos Council and attempt to belittle participants. A newspaper reported that Mrs. Khan asked how many participants had read the Constitution, only a few hands were raised and she asked if they were going to “live this way forever” as it relates to not understanding the Constitution. Did Tamara Khan ask her boss Caretaker Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo if he understood the Constitution as he made his case for 34 votes being needed for a majority of the 65 members’ national assembly? Did she advise Nagamootto that his call for a third umpire review of Basic English and mathematics was both asinine and irresponsible? Did Tamara Khan ask her husband (Director of Public Information) Imran Khan if he understood the Constitution as he produced an endless stream of misinformation on the subject using taxpayers’ monies? Does Tamara Khan understand that an election should have been held by the 21st March 2018 following the passage of the No-confidence motion? I could go on but I believe the point is made.

Tamara Khan did not end her insulting behaviour with this statement; she compounded her disrespect to the gathered leaders by further stating “that village leaders can request the government for teams to visit the villages to explain the constitution in ‘Creolese’”. Maybe Tamara should have asked the Toshaos to visit the Ministry of the Presidency and advise the incumbent on his responsibilities as a Caretaker President in ‘creolese’ as Granger ‘ears hard or he head hard’ and understanding the ‘language’ in the Constitution seems to be beyond him and his advisors. On the topic of advice, I can offer these simple words to Tamara Khan “Humble your-self”.

Respectfully

Robin Singh