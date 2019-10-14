Hon. George Norton congratulates GAW

Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM
The Hon. Minister of Social Cohesion; Dr. George Norton wishes to extend heartiest congratulations to the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) team for an exceptional performance in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019.
”Even though we did not win, I believe that Guyana was a massive force to reckon with in the tournament. We have been consistent in reaching the finals and when the time is right, we will stun the cricketing world, with a spectacular win,” Minister Norton said.
Dr. Norton, who holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport is encouraging all Guyanese to upkeep the unity momentum that the CPL has brought on.
”The CPL may have come and gone, but the togetherness and love that we displayed as One People, One Nation with One Destiny, while rallying around the GAW, deserve to live on,” Minister Norton urged.
The unbeaten GAW lost their first CPL 2019 game on Saturday evening in Trinidad and Tobago, against the Barbados Tridents. “The Barbados Tridents played well and Guyana congratulates them for once again copping the coveted title as the CPL Champions,” Dr. Norton noted.
Oct 14, 2019Defending first division women’s champions, Woodpecker Hikers, will be in action tonight at 20:20hrs in the penultimate of six matches against Saints as the curtains open on the 2019 GTT National...
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Cyril Belgrave, one of the finest politicians the PPP produced, died this week. His death coincided with information I stumbled... more
The WPA is seeking a political resurrection. Faced with a level of ostracism which would have forced any credible political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]