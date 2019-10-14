Latest update October 14th, 2019 12:41 AM

Hon. George Norton congratulates GAW

Oct 14, 2019

Hon. George Norton.The Hon. Minister of Social Cohesion; Dr. George Norton wishes to extend heartiest congratulations to the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) team for an exceptional performance in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019.
”Even though we did not win, I believe that Guyana was a massive force to reckon with in the tournament. We have been consistent in reaching the finals and when the time is right, we will stun the cricketing world, with a spectacular win,” Minister Norton said.
Dr. Norton, who holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport is encouraging all Guyanese to upkeep the unity momentum that the CPL has brought on.
”The CPL may have come and gone, but the togetherness and love that we displayed as One People, One Nation with One Destiny, while rallying around the GAW, deserve to live on,” Minister Norton urged.
The unbeaten GAW lost their first CPL 2019 game on Saturday evening in Trinidad and Tobago, against the Barbados Tridents. “The Barbados Tridents played well and Guyana congratulates them for once again copping the coveted title as the CPL Champions,” Dr. Norton noted.

